CHIPATA CITY MAYOR George Mwanza just been profiled African’s Mayor of the Month- by the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa- UCLGA. The young mayor of a Zambian city with more than 350,000 residents has received the recognition from the Pan African Boby of all Local Governments and Cities in Africa https://www.uclga.org/news/george-mwanza-the-ambitious-young-mayor-of-chipata/

