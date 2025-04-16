CHIPATA COUNCILORS FIRE BACK AT AREA MP OVER FAILED DEVELOPMENT CLAIMS



By Chanda Aston De klerk in Chipata



Three Councilors in Chipata Central Constituency have hit back at their Member of Parliament Reuben Mtolo Phiri over allegations that they are hindering development in the area.



The three councilors from Musanga, Masupe and Kapata wards say they have engaged the lawmaker about the strained working relationship, but no improvement has been noted.





The councilors are calling on Mr Phiri to work collaboratively with them to drive development in Chipata Central Constituency and stop cheap politics.



Recently, Chipata Central Member of Parliament Reuben Mtolo Phiri complained about the lack of coordination between his office, the city council and his councilors.



Mr Phiri revealed that the political difference between him and leaders have hindered development activities in Chipata Central Constituency.



But speaking at a press briefing in Chipata today, Kapata Ward Councilor Mathews Kachali dismissed the MP’s claims, stating that as a cabinet minister, Mr Phiri should focus on lobbying for development rather than blaming councilors.



