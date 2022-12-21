Chipata Court jails trigger-happy Chinese

The Chipata High Court has convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old Chinese national who fired at a mob which was found picking stones and mining at a site in Chief Zumwanda’s area in Lumezi district early this year to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

Wu Zhigang caused the death of Edward Banda of Zumwanda Chiefdom, who was among other people he found picking aqua stones at Jin Wan Mine.

The deceased was shot on July 4, 2022 after which he was admitted to Chipata Central Hospital where he later died.

During the trial, before Lusaka based High Court judge Getrude Chawatama, a State forensic pathologist Viktor Telendiy told the Court that he conducted a postmortem of Banda’s body and his findings were that sepsis caused his death.

Manda was shot on his left leg. He died two days after the incident.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail