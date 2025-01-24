Chipata High Court Sentences Albino Killer to Life Imprisonment



In a recent court ruling, the Chipata High Court sentenced 21-year-old Paul Banda of Katete District to life imprisonment with hard labor for the murder of 47-year-old Chaleke Banda, a person living with albinism.





Banda killed Chaleke in July 2023, offering his body for sale at a staggering one billion Kwacha. He then shaved the deceased’s body and concealed it in his garden.



Banda was apprehended by police officers posing as potential buyers during the investigation.





Presiding judge Dorcas Malama determined that the killing was premeditated and carefully executed by Banda, who was motivated by the prospect of quick money.





Obbister Ngoni, Eastern Province Secretary of the Albinism Foundation of Zambia, expressed satisfaction with the judgment, while Katete District Coordinator Reuben Phiri said the verdict sends a clear message that crime does not pay.