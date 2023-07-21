CHIPATA HIGH COURT UPHOLDS SENTENCE ON PF CADRE THAT ATTACKED JOURNALIST

The Chipata High Court has upheld the two year sentence slapped on a Patriotic Front Cadre Frank Mwale who attacked a Journalist Grace Lungu.

In the first count, Mwale was charged with Assault causing actual bodily harm to Grace Lungu, while in the second count, Mwale was accused of stealing money amounting to 400 Kwacha, property of Lungu.

The two incidents happened on February 12, 2019 during the Mkomba ward by-election in Lundazi District.

Mwale was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment by the Lundazi Magistrate Court.

Magistrate Joseph Kapila on April 6th 2020 handed a 2-year suspended sentence to Mwale in the second count, while another 2 years custodial sentence in the first count.

Magistrate Kapila said the sentences would run concurrently with effect from April 6th 2020.

This means that Mwale who was granted bail pending appeal from June 26th 2020, was supposed to serve two years custodial sentence.

Judge William Mweemba dismissed the appeal this morning and upheld the judgement.

He said the evidence from the trial court clearly shows that the two witnesses in the matter identified Frank that he attacked Lungu and stole the money from her handbag.

Breeze FM