CHIPATA JOURNALIST TAKES HIS OWN LÎFE AFTER BEING SENT HOME FOR ALLEGED INTOXICATION

A 43-YEAR-OLD Breeze FM journalist in Chipata has taken his own l!fe, a day after he was sent back home for allegedly reporting for work in a drunken state.

Alfred Zulu, who was head of programmes at the radio station, died on Sunday after h@ng!ng himself in the living room at his house located in Moth Township.

On Saturday, his wife, Tandiwe Msimuko, 28, was admitted to Kapata Clinic for stomach pain and v0miting.

“The now deceased remained home alone, and was only found h@ng!ng by the sister, who picked his three months old baby girl from the sick wife at Kapata Clinic to go and bath at the deceased’s home in Moth,” Eastern Province deputy police commanding officer Stephen Mayoko said.

“She found the doors locked and people had to force the door to open after they peeped through the window and saw him hanging.”

Mr Mayoko said police picked the body and took it to Chipata Central Hospital awaiting burial as police suspect no foul play.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail