CHIPATA MAN BOOKS TICKET TO HELL AFTER INDIAN MAN FINGERED HIS FIANCÉE

A 23 year old man in Chipata has ended his life by throwing himself in front of a fast moving bus after his girlfriend he was to marry in March dumped him for an Indian Man.

News went round that his girlfriend went for permanent Short time with an Indian man who is now touching her were she Wiwi’s and panel beats her like a panel beater from panganani, this didn’t sit well with the Chipata ngoni warrior who concluded the best was to force God hervest him before his time