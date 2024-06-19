CHIPATA MAN KÎLLS WIFE

A 45- year-old woman of Kasala village in Chief Madzimawe’s area in Kasenengwa district of Eastern Province has been allegedly murdered by her husband after a marital dispute.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywaali has told the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chipata that the murder of Patricia Njobvu by Loti Ngoma aged 59 was reported by Sara Jere.

“Brief facts are that Ngoma of Zilole village, also in chief Madzimawe’s chiefdom, had a misunderstanding with his wife which escalated into a fight. During the fight, Ngoma hit his wife Patricia with a plank on the right side of the head and she sustained a deep cut, “he said.

Mr Liywaali said the body has since been buried after a post mortem was conducted.

“The suspect was later apprehended by members of the public and is currently in police custody and is charged for murder and will appear in court soon,” he said.