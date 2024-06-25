CHIPATA MAN TAKES OWN LÎFE AFTER BEING STOPPED FROM BURNING HIS HOUSE

A 20-year-old man of Chipata’s Mwami Border Trading area has allegedly taken his own lîfe after being stopped from burning his house.

The deceased identified as Kenneth Chirambo was found dead in the bush.

Josephine Ngwenya aged 56, mother to the deceased who reported the matter to the police says before leaving the house, Chirambo said he had taken some medicine to end his life.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Limpo Liywalii said the body was found in a decomposed state and has been handed over to the family for burial as police suspected no foul play.

