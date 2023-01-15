CHIPATA MAYOR EVACUATED TO UTH

The Zambia Flying Doctor Service has evacuated Chipata Mayor GEORGE MWANZA to the University Teaching Hospital -UTH- following last Thursday’s accident involving his official vehicle which claimed one life.



Mr. MWANZA was first admitted to Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke before being evacuated to Chipata Central Hospital.

And today, the Zambia Flying Doctor Service evacuated the youngest mayor in the country to the UTH for specialist treatment.

According to some doctors who attended to Mr. MWANZA at Chipata Central hospital, the mayor’s condition is stable.



Mr. MWANZA’s driver ISAAC MBEWE has been discharged from hospital while PAUL MALICHI, a Chipata Council Police Officer was discharged yesterday.



Mr MWANZA was seen off at Chipata Airport by UPND Deputy National Chairperson ANDREW BANDA, Chipata District Commissioner ELIDA BANDA and Sinda District Commissioner DAVID TEMBO.



Eastern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer LUCKY MUNKONDYA told ZNBC News that the accident occurred around 21:00 hours on Thursday after the driver lost control and overturned due to excessive speed in Petauke’s Mtilizi area.