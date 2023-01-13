Chipata mayor in hospital after surviving horrific accident

CHIPATA City Mayor George Mwanza is admitted to Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke after surviving a horrific road accident last night.

The youthful mayor was travelling to Lusaka with three other people including a relative identified as Lyson Mwale who died from the mishap.

The accident happened when the driver lost control on Great East Road between Petauke and Nyimba District.

According to the witness, Mwanza’s condition is stable and has been admitted at Kalindawalo General Hospital in Petauke.