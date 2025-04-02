Chipata Police arrest 25 men selling cheap fuel from Malawi



THE Zambia Police in Chipata, Eastern Province has in a joint operation with the Energy Regulation Board detained 25 men in connection with the importance of cheap Malawian fuel.





The 25 men are said to have been storing fuel in unauthorized containers in homes, posing imminent danger to themselves and other community members.





Eastern Province Police Commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the operation was carried out owing to safety concerns.



Credit: Breezefm