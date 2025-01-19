CHIPATA RIDER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT: TOLD TO CHOOSE BETWEEN HIS LIFE AND MOTORBIKE



26-year-old Onan Banda, a motorbike rider from Nabvutika Compound, was attacked by two unknown assailants who were armed with firearms.





The incident took place early this morning, at around 04:30 AM, along Magwero Road in Chipata District.



Banda, who operates his motorbike at the Kapata Market rank, had been hired by an unidentified man to transport him to the Magwero area.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba said that along the way, the passenger asked Banda to stop so he could relieve himself in the bush.



While waiting, two masked men in black gowns emerged from the bushes, demanding Banda raise his hands at gunpoint.





The criminals searched Banda, taking K600 from him, and then ordered him to move backward before stealing his motorbike – a Gatoma motorcycle, valued at K23,000.



Banda was not injured during the ordeal as he was told to choose between his life and Motorbike.





The criminals made off with the motorbike and headed towards the Magwero area.



Mr. Mweemba said police have launched an investigation into the crime, though no arrests have been made so far.





He stated that this incident highlights an increase in sophisticated tactics used by criminals, leaving the community on edge.





He has urged the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.



Breeze FM