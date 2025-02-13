CHIPATA RUNS OUT OF ACCOMMODATON AHEAD OF NCWALA



ACCOMMODATION facilities in Chipata are running out of spaces as the district gears up to host the Ncwala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni people, next week.



A check by a ZANIS News team around the central business area, confirmed that facilities were fully booked by December, last year.



Chansolo Head Receptionist Augustine Tembo, revealed that the facility was fully booked by the last week of December 2024.



“Business is at its peak during this period, and we make the most of it as we are fully booked for almost one whole week,” he said.



At Nyamfinzi Hotel, the 30-capacity hotel was fully booked by January.



Nyamfinzi Hotel Assistant Manager Loveness Nyirenda said the event also comes with an upward adjustment of prices due to high demand.



“Normally our rates range between K800 to K1000, but during this period our rooms range between K2, 500 and K4, 000,” she noted.



This is the practice for all in the hospitality industry to exploit the business opportunity.



And at Chatowa Lodges the ZANIS news crew found that the facility was booked and fully paid for by January.



“In anticipation of the event, we increased the capacity of the lodge from 24 to 50 spaces.



So far, some people are already sorting accommodation in the neighbouring districts of Katete, Sinda and Petauke.



And the Eastern Province Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EPCCI) has appreciated the business opportunities that come with this annual event.



Yusuf Patel, a member of EPCCI has encouraged patrons who are unable to find accommodation in Chipata, to quickly secure spaces in the nearby districts.



Mr Patel has called for full exploitation of opportunities and create linkages with the many individuals and organisations coming to be a part of the Ncwala celebration.



“We have a lot of Institutions coming here starting this week, upto next week Saturday, so this is a chance to partner and showcase our potential,” he said.



The 2025 Ncwala is being celebrated under the theme “Cultural Restoration for National Unity and Peace in Zambia after 60”.