CHIPATA WOMAN LOSES LABIA IN FAILED ATTEMPT TO GET RICH



A WITCH DOCTOR of Walela compound in Chipata district has been arrested for allegedly cutting off a woman’s labia in a failed ritual to make her rich.



Details in the matter are that on unknown dates Lashiwe Mshanga aged 33 and her husband Simon Zulu had gone to seek charms for them to become rich from the witchdoctor whose identity has been withheld.



Police acting commanding Officer Davies Simwanza says the couple was given an option by the witch doctor to have the wife who was pregnant at the time sacrifice one of her Labia’s, to which the couple agreed.



(Source: SpringTV24 21st March, 2022)