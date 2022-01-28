Governance Expert, McDonald Chipenzi has accused government of nepotism and unfair selection process to key institution positions in the new administration.

Chipenzi is referring to the recent appointment of Nachilala Nkombo, sister to Local Government and Rural Development, Garry Nkombo as Mulongo Water and Sewerage Board Chairperson.

Chipenzi has reminded the appointing authority that the struggle that saw the UPND elected involved all Zambians and not a small group of people or family.

He explained that those with family members who are already appointed as ministers should be content and give a chance to others to benefit from the national cake.

Chipenzi fears there will be corruption and a lack of discipline should jobs toll on family lines.

The appointment of Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu`s wife as Director of Procurement at Zesco also raised eyebrows.