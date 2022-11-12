Chipenzi Defends Private Audit Of Defence And Security Forces Claiming President Hichilema Must Have Given Authority

DEFENCE FORCE AND ANY SECURITY WING CAN BE SUBJECTED TO AUDITS BY PRIVATE AUDITORS ONLY PRESIDENTIAL PERMISSION IS NEEDED

After my earlier post on the private auditors auditing the Defence Force and other security wings, some came inbox to challenge me arguing that Defence Force is not a state enterprise since the section of law i quoted was on state enterprises.

I thought what i did was just a tip, what we call in education psychology, Zone of Proximal development (ZPD) where One needs to read just a bit further and gets the answer.

I was wrong some ba Lozi, luvales, Lundas and their associates, I still need to engage them in my civic education class.

I have hereby come back with the relevant section of the law and if u cant get it now please am sending you to Namushakende School of Intangible Arts and Night Sciences established in 2016.

Subsection 2 of the Public Finance Management Act section 73 directs that no agent (private auditors) should have access to the books or accounts of the Defence Force and security wings.

However, subsection 3 of the same section clarifies and guides that Despite subsection (2),the Auditor-General may, where the circumstances of an audit so require after obtaining the written consent of the President authorise an agent or specialist consultant— (a) to have access to the books, records, returns, reports information, communication technology systems and other documents, or enter upon any premises, of any compound of the Defence Force or the Zambia Security intelligence Service…

Therefore, the contraction of the two private audit firms to audit the Defence Force and security wings is solidly founded in law enacted by the same people now getting surprised or shocked at the move.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi