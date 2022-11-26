CHIPENZI IS A UPND STOOGE- LUSAMBO

CHIPENZI IS A UPND STOOGE, CHARGES LUSAMBO
Bowman Lusambo has charged that MacDonald Chipenzi is a UPND stooge.
In an interview, Lusambo, who is former Lusaka Province minister, charged that Zambians should be very watchful as President Hakainde Hichilema works towards rewarding party sympathisers with positions even in institutions that are clearly supposed to be apolitical.
He said that the appointment of MacDonald Chipenzi as Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia is testament that the current Head of State wants to appoint his party members to key institutions of governance, which he said is aimed at perpetuating Hakainde Hichilema’s stay in power.
“The appointment of MacDonald Chipenzi as Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not amazing to us. If you remember MacDonald Chipenzi had applied to contest for a Parliamentary seat in 2016 in Siavonga on the UPND ticket,” Lusambo explained. “So he is not a UPND sympathiser, but member of that political party called the UPND. For those of us that know Chipenzi he was, and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chipenzi-is-a-upnd-stooge-charges-lusambo/
How many stooges did you have? Some were even calling out results from non existing polling stations. Not everyone us corrupt.
And what is wrong with that. People who worked in important positions of influence in PF regime were all die hard PF cadres. Do you want him to appoint your pf cadres. Even the few who were retained by HH are working hard to sabotage his government.