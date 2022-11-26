CHIPENZI IS A UPND STOOGE- LUSAMBO

CHIPENZI IS A UPND STOOGE, CHARGES LUSAMBO

Bowman Lusambo has charged that MacDonald Chipenzi is a UPND stooge.

In an interview, Lusambo, who is former Lusaka Province minister, charged that Zambians should be very watchful as President Hakainde Hichilema works towards rewarding party sympathisers with positions even in institutions that are clearly supposed to be apolitical.

He said that the appointment of MacDonald Chipenzi as Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia is testament that the current Head of State wants to appoint his party members to key institutions of governance, which he said is aimed at perpetuating Hakainde Hichilema’s stay in power.

“The appointment of MacDonald Chipenzi as Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not amazing to us. If you remember MacDonald Chipenzi had applied to contest for a Parliamentary seat in 2016 in Siavonga on the UPND ticket,” Lusambo explained. “So he is not a UPND sympathiser, but member of that political party called the UPND. For those of us that know Chipenzi he was, and… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/chipenzi-is-a-upnd-stooge-charges-lusambo/