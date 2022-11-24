Chipenzi, NO!- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chipenzi, NO!

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed constitutional lawyer Mrs. Frances Mwangala Zaloumis as Electoral Commission of Zambia Board Chairperson.

She will be the first non- judge person to occupy the position.

Previous ECZ Chairpersons have been Supreme Court Justices.

1. ECZ Chairperson Hon. Justice Esau Chulu

2. Hon. Justice Irene Mambilima.

3. Hon. Justice Florence Mumba.

4. Hon. Judge Bobby Mack Bwalya ( High Court Judge).

5. Hon. Justice Mathew Ngulube.

Of concern is the appointment of the of the Commissioner , Mr. Mcdonald Chipenzi.

The Executive Director of Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services (GEARS) Initiative and former Executive Director of FODEP has sufficiently demonstrated that he is a UPND surrogate and has been highly and openly partisan in many civic and national affairs.

It is our prayer that President Hichilema finds someone deemed neutral than Mr. Chipenzi.

President Hichilema has re-appointed Commissioner Amb. Ali Derrick Njavwa Simwinga and made him Vice Chairperson. He was first was appointed Commissioner at the Electoral Commission of Zambia on 6th April, 2018.

Since its establishment in 1996, the Commission has delivered five (5) General Elections (in 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016), two (2) Presidential Elections (in 2008 and 2015)