CHIPEPO THREATENS TO QUIT POWER DUE TO INSULTS

“I don’t like these supporters, their behaviour is very bad, I don’t know, I am just waiting for the contract to end then they can find a suitable

coach.

I cannot be insulted all the time, we are on top of the table, we are leading 3-nil but people are insulting us, I don’t have security here, how can I stay at a club without security, I am an officer and we are disciplined but when I come here I feel insulted, how can you feel if it was you working very hard and get insulted in the end?

Look at the team, we were down when we came and look at where we are now but they are still insulting us, it’s better I choose another team”

=== Mwenya Chipepo ===

Power Dynamos head coach

SOURCE: Zambia Soccer Magazine