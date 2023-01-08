Chipili man aged 22 refuses to let go of his late brother’s wife after traditional cleansing practice

A CHIPILI man has been apprehended by police after he set his sister-in-law’s house ablaze when he was told to vacate days after performing traditional cleansing.



Following the death of his brother, Titone Kapanshya 22 moved in to stay with his widowed sister-in-law following a family decision.

Luapula province commanding officer Gloria Mulele said Mr Kapanshya stayed with his sister in-law for some days but refused to return to his home after the cleansing.



She said Mr Kapanshya wanted to continue staying with his sister in-law, threatening that he would take his own life or burn the house if chucked out.



On January 5, after a drinking spree, the suspect returned home and torched the widow’s house at around 22:00 hrs.

Ms Mulele said some neighbors rushed to the scene to quench the fire in a bid to stop it from spreading.



“The family chose Mr Kapanshya to go and cleanse the complainant on December 10,2022 and they started staying together with the late brother’s wife. After some days he was told to leave the house since he had cleansed her but he refused to do so as he wanted to continue staying with his late brother’s wife as his own wife however, the complainant did not want him anymore since the cleansing was over so she forced him out of her house. Mr Kapanshya got annoyed and threatened her that he was going to kill himself or set the house ablaze,”she said.

She said investigations in the matter had continued.

(Mwebantu)