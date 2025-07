CHIPIMO RETURNS TO POLITICS SAYS UPND HAS FAILED

…Set to Launch New Political Party





Lusaka, Zambia – 11th July, 2025.



PROMINENT Zambian lawyer and former politician, Elias Chipimo Jr., has announced his return to active politics, citing the failure of the United Party for National Development to meet the expectations of the Zambian people.





Chipimo, who previously led the National Restoration Party, stepped away from politics in September 2019, focusing instead on his legal and human rights work.