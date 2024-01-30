CHIPOKA MULENGA SUPPORTS 98 PUPILS WITH SCHOLARSHIPS

January 30,2024

CHINGOLA Member of Parliament Chipoka Mulenga has offered scholarships to 98 deserving pupils who made it to grade eight and Ten.

Mr Mulenga said in a statement that to compliment President Hakainde Hichilema’s free education, he has decided to support 98 boys and girls that have qualified to grades 8 and 10 respectively.

He was speaking at Chingola Secondary school when he offered academic scholarships to 98 best deserving students that made it to grade 8 and 10 within Chingola Constituency.

Mr Mulenga said the scholarship is packaged with uniforms, shoes, stockings and exercise books.

“Education is a right for every Zambian child hence the need to support deserving children,” he said.

He also said that he is helping in rebuilding Chingola Constituency Brick by Brick.

(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM