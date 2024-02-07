CHIPOLOPOLO BOYS TO START PREPARING FOR REMATCH AGAINST MOROCCO IN WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS.

Following a narrow 1-0 defeat against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Zambian national team, are set to begin preparations for their next encounter against the same opponent in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

While Zambia currently holds a mixed record of one loss and one victory in their 2026 World Cup campaign (to be hosted by the USA and Mexico), their spirited second-half performance against Morocco at the AFCON has instilled hope for a strong showing in the qualifiers.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga announced on Monday that the Chipolopolo Boys will utilize the March FIFA international break for a friendly match as part of their preparations.

“Chipolopolo will be back in action next month during the FIFA window with at least a friendly match to prepare for the June FIFA World Cup qualifiers,” Kamanga stated. “The technical bench is working in the background to draft a program for the Chipolopolo.”

With no prior World Cup appearances in their history, Zambia now has two potential pathways to achieve their maiden senior qualification: topping their group or participating in inter-continental playoffs.

Since taking over as coach in late 2022, Avram Grant has made significant strides with the team, leading them to the AFCON after missing out on the tournament for three consecutive occasions. He hopes to build upon the experience gained at the continental championship and push for a historic World Cup qualification.- Zed Sport