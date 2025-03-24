CHIPOLOPOLO GET DOWN TO WORK IN MOSCOW



The Chipolopolo have settled in Moscow and had their first training session at Dinamo Moscow Training pitch.



Coach Avram Grant and his technical bench have 18 players on duty after some injuries and travel technicalities bordering on the countries some players are coming from ruled them out of this tie.



Meanwhile the team had its first training session at Dinamo Moscow Stadium.





Coach Avram Grant says the team is in high spirits and will do their best on Tuesday when they face the Russians.





Zambia plays Russia on Tuesday evening in an international friendly match set for the VTB Arena in Moscow.



FAZ