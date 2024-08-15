ZAMBIA 🇿🇲



Breaking News: Chipolopolo Queens Yet to Receive Payments for Ghana and Angola Matches



In an alarming turn of events, it has been revealed that the Chipolopolo Queens, Zambia’s national women’s football team, have not received their payments for recent international matches against Ghana and Angola. The players, who have represented the country with dedication and pride, are still waiting for their financial dues.



The players owed money for the Ghana match include:

– Kabange Mupopo

– Anita Mulenga

– Martha Tembo

– Lushomo Mweemba

– Tina Raelly

– Ngambo Musole

– Avell Chitundu

– Majorly Mulenga

– Martha Katila Banda

– Fridah Kabwe

– Catherine Musonda

– Rachael Kundananji

– Natasha Kapombo



For the Angola match, Milimo Chafwakale and Anita Mulenga are still awaiting their payments.



Adding to this, the Queens have only received a meager K400 each for their participation in the 2024 Olympics held in France this past July. This revelation is shocking and disappointing, as these athletes have worked tirelessly to bring honor to the nation on the global stage.



