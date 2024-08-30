Chipolopolo to do it without Emmanuel Banda



The left footed player along with Fashion Sakala Misses out on Coach Avram Grant’s list announced by Mungala for the upcoming AfCON Qualifying games



Fondly known as “General” for his moves, the former sporting club midfielder will miss the upcoming Chipolopolo assignments due to the error he made against Tanzania which put the country’s dream of qualifying to the world’s biggest tournament in limbo , according to our reliable sources