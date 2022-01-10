

CHIPOLOPOLO TO KNOW THEIR 2023 AFCON QUALIFIERS OPPONENTS NEXT WEEK

CHIPOLOPOLO is set to know their path in the Cote d’Ivoire AFCON 2023 qualifiers when the draws are made next week in Cameroon.

CAF has announced that the draws for next year’s AFCON will be held in Douala on January 23.

The qualifiers will be played in two phases with the lowest ranged teams on the FIFA Rankings facing each other over two legs in the preliminary knockout round.

The winner will advance to the final group stage qualifiers that will comprise of 48 teams.

Chipolopolo head into the Cote d’Ivoire qualifiers battling to end record-third successive failures to qualify for the AFCON.