Chirundu loss a warning of what may come in 2026 – UPND official





By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone( The Mast)





THE UPND lost to itself in Chirundu as a very popular candidate was forced to go independent after not being adopted, a senior party official has said.



The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said “Chirundu is a warning of what may come in 2026.”



UPND spokeperson Cornelius Mweetwa, in a video address, conceded defeat to Wilfred Mweene in Njame ward of Chirundu.



But a senior Livingstone UPND official warned the ruling party to be careful on its candidate selection process.



“The PF suffered defeats in areas where their own members went on to contest as independent candidates. Take the [Petauke Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel] Jay Jay Banda win for instance,” the official said. “If you look at the poll results for Njame you will see that Wilfred Mweene polled 478 while the UPND candidate got 379. To me it is simply 478 UPND members complaining against the adoption process and opted to vote for Mweene. So if you add the two results it will give you 857. That is what the UPND got. So simply put the UPND lost to itself. We defeated ourselves.”



The official likened the Chirundu incident to Mwandi in which the PF selected Iris Kaingu to contest the 2021 parliamentary seat “thinking since she was very well known, she was popular”.



“Mweene is very popular, but the party selected another candidate who is known. So we want to warn those who are in the adoption process to be careful. Being known is not being popular. Mutale Mwanza and Iris are known but they may not be popular. So Chirundu is a warning to political parties come 2026, that don’t impose candidates on people,” the official said. “People now don’t want to have candidates imposed on them. 2026 might have a lot of independent councillors and parliamentarians if candidates get imposed on them.”



Mweetwa, in a Facebook video conceded defeat to Mweene saying “life continues.”