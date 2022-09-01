Chisamba Lungu breaks his leg and suffers a career-ending injury

BARELY a week after being unveiled as Super Division side Nkwazi player, 2012 Africa Cup-winning midfielder Chisamba Lungu is unlikely to feature for his new club again this year after sustaining a fractured leg during a social football match.

Lungu, who joined Nkwazi last week, picked an injury on Sunday while featuring for a ‘Madalas’ team in Lusaka. Nkwazi secretary Lawrings Tembo confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.



Tembo said the development is a big blow to the team because Chisamba has the experience Nkwazi needed. “It is a very serious injury though we are still waiting for a report from the medical team,” Tembo said. “This is definitely a big blow for us as he came in with the experience and he came in very well in the game against Napsa.