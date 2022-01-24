New Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka has implored President Hakainde Hichilema to spend more time in the country and better the lives of the citizens.

Speaking in Lusaka today when she addressed the media with six other politicians, Ms Kateka said the President needs to create an enabling environment for local investors before considering international ones.

The opposition leader said Zambians are tired of corruption and hunger.

Meanwhile, Ms bemoaned the delay by the Head of State to move into State house.

She said it is inappropriate for the Head of State to be holding state meetings from Community House which ought to be held from State House from adding that the President needed to differentiate between personal matters and the state ones.

And leader of the NDC Saboi Imboela charged that the Head of State is making appointments based on the region one comes from.

Ms Imboela warned the UPND administration against making the mistakes that PF made which resulted to them being voted out of power.