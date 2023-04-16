Chishala Kateka Concerned About Govt’s Alleged Failure To Provide Immediate Solutions To Challenges Zambians Are Facing

CHISHALA KATEKA CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNMENT’S ALLEGED FAILURE TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE SOLUTIONS TO CHALLENGES ZAMBIANS ARE FACING

By Leah Ngoma

New Heritage Party Leader Chishala Kateka is concerned that there seems to be no immediate solution being provided by the new dawn government to various challenges Zambians are facing such as the high cost of living.

Ms Kateka has charged that government has not only failed to manage Zambia’s surplus staple food situation but have instead managed it in a very short space of time to turn it into a deficit situation.

The New Heritage Party Leader says the hope and expectation held by most Zambians was that the new leadership would resolve the debt and economic situations and that once this was done, people’s individual financial and economic issues would ultimately be resolved.

She however notes that due to the lack of a speedy resolution to the debt issue, the nation has experienced investor shyness with the much touted International Monetary Fund- IMF- bailout package not yet yielding results.

Ms Kateka has since called for a national approach that involves various stakeholders to resolve what she terms as a national crisis.

