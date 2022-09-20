CHISHALA KATEKA LIVES TOO FAR AWAY FROM PLANET EARTH TO BE AWARE OF WHAT IS OBTAINING IN ZAMBIA

Monday, 19th September, 2022 – Lusaka

NEW Heritage party President Chishala Kateka recent claims that the President Hichilema has remained silent on issues of LGBTQ in the country are unfortunate and very misleading.

Ms Chishala Kateka knows to well the position of President Hichilema on Homosexuality and gayism that he does not and can never support it.

His broadcasts on homosexuality are all over from the time in opposition to this period when he is the head of state.

But it’s like some opposition political parties want to use it,to just sway masses from the wonders he has done such as healing the damaged economy his government inherited.

A good example is where the opposition circulated a story of 2017 where the watchdog wrote a story about a secret clinic opened at UTH for homosexuals during PF administration.

Later on following embarrassment most of them deleted the posts after realizing that what they were posting was an old story written during the PF administration.

We are compelled to respond to Ms Kateka’s allegations and chronic anxiety because these may interfere with her political career which we would want to flourish as a woman in politics expected to offer constructive criticism.

We also expected President Kateka to have followed the debate in parliament where the speaker called upon the Minister of Community Development Madam Doreen Mwamba to take up the matter because the same issues were happening in communities.

We wish to reaffirm our stance as a party that the issue of gay rights has never changed and it shall not be tolerated in the country.

As a responsible citizen, Ms Kateka can report or effect a citizen’s arrest whenever she comes across acts of homosexuality as this act is a crime under the Penal Code.

@ The Falcon