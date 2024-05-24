Chishala Kateka Wants an Arrest. We shall arrest them all- Police

POLICE have warned the New Heritage Party leaders that they will be arrested if they go ahead with the rally in Mandevu slated for June 1, 2024.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, said the police have responded to their request and if they will go ahead the law will take its course.

Mr Hamoonga said the police have a strong reason as to why it has not given the New Heritage Party the permission to go ahead with the rally.

“If they are daring the police let them go ahead with the rally, they will be arrested. They want to dare the police so let them do what they want