CHISHALA KATEKA OF NEW HERITAGE PARTY WELCOMES GOV’TS MOVE TO RESTRUCTURE ZESCO

The New Heritage Party has welcomed government’s move to restructure ZESCO by unbundling the institution saying it is a step in the right direction.

Party Leader Chishala Kateka says ZESCO has for a long time been faced with political interference and the use of the institution for funding political activities in addition to serious financial woes and inefficiencies.

Ms Kateka says serious as these issues maybe, she recognises that these can be addressed without the need for restructuring.

She says ZESCO has proved to be a bottleneck to the growth of the energy sector in Zambia as the firm has been the recipient of all off-take agreements from private sector power generating companies.

Ms. Kateka says this has proved detrimental to the sector as the company has not been able to manage these well, resulting in debt as power suppliers have been erratically paid.

She said her Party believes that by restructuring the company, the institution will be able to become efficient and profitable as it focuses on its core business.