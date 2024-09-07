Chishimba Kambwili In Trouble As Police In Luanshya Recover Stolen Copper Ore From From His House

KAMBWILI IN TROUBLE AS POLICE IN LUANSHYA RECOVER STOLEN COPPER ORE FROM FROM HIS HOUSE

A joint team of Zambia Police officers and other security personnel in Luanshya has recovered over 350 tons of copper oxide ore hidden at former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s house.

The house which is located on Datura Avenue in Luanshya’s Mine area was stormed by heavily armed police after a tip off from a neighbor who reported to the police that Mr Kambwili and his son Mwamba were keeping over 100 illegal miners in the house who were transported from Kitwe to come and conduct illegal mining activities at pit 8 belonging to Luanshya Copper Mines.

Some of the children transported from Kitwe were as young as 14 years old.

Police sources at Luanshya Central police have confirmed the incident and revealed that the young jarabos were dispersed on Sunday but said their host Mwamba Kambwili has allegedly fled Luanshya.

“The young men were brought to Luanshya by Mr Kambwili and his son Mwamba. These boys started harassing people in the neighborhood whenever they were chased away from the mine by security, so people in the neighborhood became very scared because they were over 100 in the 4 bedroom house and they were doing all sorts of illicit things there, so we moved in and chased them and we found sacks of copper ore all over the yard “, said a senior police officer.

Since returning from South Africa, where he had been evacuated for medical attention, Kambwili has been in Luanshya, where he uses a wheelchair in public during the day but walks freely in private. -Koswe