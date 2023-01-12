CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI IS THE ONLY PERSON WHO CAN LEAD PF AND DEFEAT HH IN 2026-PF OFFICIAL EXPLAINS.

Chishimba Kambwili is the only person among all the candidates vying to lead the PF who can unseat President Hakainde Hichilema and his new dawn administration from power, says 2021, Party Parliamentary candidate Kawana Mwangala.

Mr Mwangala also said in an interview that Dr Kambwili is popular among general Zambian citizenly because he is not only a result -oriented person but someone who understands the original PF ideology left by the late party founding father, Michael Sata.

He said as the party is going to convention in March this year, it’s important for all members to ensure that a strong person who understands the ideologies left behind by late President Micheal Sata is allowed to take over the affair of the party.

Mr Mwangala said if the party is serious with winning the general election in 2026, Mr Kambwili is the right candidate to challenge the UPND.

He said Dr Kambwili has comparative advantage considering that everywhere the former Minister has worked as Minister, he performed well and left a big mark.

He said Mr Kambwili is not a stranger in the PF and those who are pushing the narrative that he shouldn’t be elected to lead the party because he at some point left the party are just wasting their time.

“After analysing all the candidates that are aspiring to lead the party, I believe Mr Kambwili is the right person to take over the leadership mantle from president Edgar Lungu, because just like him, he has the experience and a large following countrywide,” he said.

Mr Mwangala said Zambians are looking up to a leader like Dr Kambwili who is fearless, has the passion to save the people, and shares the same vision of late president Michael Sata.

He said the UPND has failed to run the country and that the citizens are now looking for alternative leadership.

CIC PRESS TEAM