CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI SAYS IT IS NOW DIFFICULT TO BE OPPOSING ACHIEVEMENT OF HICHILEMA.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Patriotic Front Aspiring Presidential candidate Dr. Chishimba Kambwili says it is amazing to see the level at which President Hakainde Hichilema is delivering on his promises.



And Dr. Kambwili says President Hakainde Hichilema is making the job of Opposition Politician difficult because of many achievements within 1 year.



Speaking during a live broadcast today, Dr. Kambwili thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for granting men and women in uniform a 100% Salary Allowance.



Dr. Kambwili confessed that, from the Kaunda regime, there has never been a President who have given a 100% Salary allowance to Soldiers who go for peacekeeping.



He stressed that, Soldiers were only given 50% of their allowances while the other 50% was going to Government.

“President Hakainde Hichilema i want to applaud you for keeping your campaign promises. What you have done to the men and women in uniform those who go for peacekeeping has never been done before in the history of Zambia. Well done” he said.



“You have continously delivered on your many promises, but my plea also is that, those who where never getting 100% before must be compasated” he said.