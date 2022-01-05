CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S NDC GROUP WINS AGAINST AKAFUMBA’S

05/01/2022

Kindly be informed that a stay has been granted to us in the matter before the Court of Appeal, meaning no proceedings and committal proceeding in the lower court until our appeal is determined.

This is another great victory for us against all the rebels and agents of doom that have continued trying to destroy the party.

As we always tell you our members, we understand the pain and frustration that the rebels have caused to us as NDC. But we have no choice but to wait for the court process to be concluded. As the real owners of the party, our task is to keep the party alive unlike those that fight tooth and nail to destroy it.

We shall issue a comprehensive statement later in the day to explain what this latest court ruling means. But I just wanted to share the great news with all the REAL members of the NDC, our supporters and everyone who is interested in the rule of law and democracy in the country.

Issued by;

Saboi Imboela

PRESIDENT- NDC