Chisom Flower loses job after calling out Davido, tenders apology

Hours after Chisom Flower accused the Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke of impregnating her, she tenders an apology as she loses her job.

Amidst multiple allegations from different women regarding being impregnated by the singer, Chisom had tagged along to reveal how she aborted for O.B.O.

She was followed by a severe backlash from netizens who tagged her as a clout chaser for revealing a piece of unnecessary information.

Chisom, however, has bowed to pressure as she tendered an apology to Davido and his fans after losing her job.

She wrote:

“I just lost my Job, My friends and Family all because I spoke out and called out Davido for Impregnating me and making me Abort it, I sincerely Apologize to Davido for Dragging him, and I also apologize to Nigerians for Dragging their fav,” she wrote in an Instagram story.