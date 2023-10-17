Chitambo headteachers protest DC’s directive to pay K250 toward independence

HEADTEACHERS in Chitambo District are up in arms against District Commissioner Evans Chola who has directed that each of their grant-aided schools contributes K250 towards Independence Day celebrations.

A letter dated October 16, 2023 and bearing Chola’s signature, request for financial contributions toward the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

In a twist that left the educational community both perplexed and bewildered, the letter called on all head teachers in the district to contribute a sum of K250 into the Chitambo District’s bank account, numbered 110559458009 at Atlasmara-Serenje branch.

The letter stated, “As you may be aware, next week, on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the country will be celebrating its 59th independence anniversary.”

The contents of the letter continued, “It is in this view that I write, requesting you to pay a sum of K250.00 for the smooth running of the said event, which comprises the Independence Eve and the actual Independence Day celebration.”

The surprise request has stirred mixed reactions among the head teachers and the broader community on why schools ought to pay to participate in national holiday, especially the day Zambia commemorates it’s freedom.

The educators were told to pay before the deadline, set for this Friday, October 20, 2023 while the letter remarked “a positive response will will be highly appreciated.”

Should any inquiries arise regarding this request, the letter directed school heads to contact a Mrs Kapumba at 0978350848.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba