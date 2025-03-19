Chitimukulu goes international, to invite Native Americans to this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena



IT SEEMS the mice eating Ngonis and hopani devouring Lozis will not be the highlight of this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena Traditional Ceremonies of their cousins as Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has set his sights beyond the Zambezi and Luangwa, aiming for a more international alliance.





Mwine Lubemba has announced plans to invite Native Americans, who, just like Bembas have a long history of dealing with uninvited visitors in their lands to this year’s Ukusefya Pa Ng’wena ceremony to mark a historic step in fostering cultural exchange beyond Zambia’s borders.





Speaking through his secretary Richard Mukuka, Chitimukulu revealed that the Bemba Royal Establishment is seeking to expand the traditional ceremony’s reach with the Native American community set to participate in the celebrations which will take place from August 7 to 9, 2025.



This year’s ceremony is expected to be unique, with a focus on promoting cultural understanding and global unity.





The invitation comes at a time when the Bemba people are already strengthening their relationship with other Zambian ethnic groups such as the Lozis with whom they formed a cousinship during the Kuomboka ceremony last year.



This move also aligns with the Bemba Royal Establishment’s focus on economic and social development to encourage participating chiefdoms to capitalise on the ceremony for business opportunities.





Senior Chief Nkula also noted that this year’s ceremony will focus on promoting business opportunities for local entrepreneurs and chiefdoms, encouraging them to use the event as a stepping stone for economic growth.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 18, 2025