ANTI-TONGA-LOZI NORTHWEST TRIBALISM is NONSENSE, says CHITIMUKULU, advising the KASAMA CHINSALI BEMBA PF TRIBALISTS with their EASTERN SURROGATES, as they continue to drive their PF KASAMA CHINSALI BEMBA HEGEMONY AGENDA,

Zambian Fox Reports:

CHITIMUKULU HAS TOLD KAMBWILI & GROUP TO STOP TRIBALISM BECAUSE ZAMBIA IS ONE.

The Paramount Chief of the BEMBA speaking people is currently admonishing Mr KAMBWILI, MUNDUBILE, Amb EMMANUEL MUAMBA and other few PF Leaders that are at his Palace saying using TRIBALISM to rebrand PF will not help the former Ruling payrty but UNITY, PEACE and loYve is what should be embraced by the KASAMA CHINSALI BEMBA TRIBAL CLIQUE hoping to rebrand PF.

According to the Fox impeccable source in the company of the TRIBAL Choir of MUNDUBILE, KAMBWILI and MUAMBA, the CHITIMUKULU wondered why the senior PF Leaders decided to pay a courtesy on him without ANY OTHER TRIBE accompanying the PF KASAMA CHINSALI BEMBA TRIBALIST CLIQUE.

The Paramount Chief hoped to see a TONGA or LUVALE Senior Party Member amongst them, but only BEMBA speaking PF Leaders were present.

The meeting is currently going on at the palace and FOX will update you more as our source gives us more details.