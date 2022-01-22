CHITIMUKULU, HON. MILUPI CONFER

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister, Honourable Charles Milupi yesterday met to discuss matters pertaining to the road sector.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says it was the Bemba Royal Establishments Policy to work with the government of the day.

During the courtesy call by the minister on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu at his other Palace in Kasama, the Mwine Lubemba urged the government to work on the Great North road specifically from Serenje to Mpika and the Mpika-Kasama.

” You are beginning from scratch and we will rely on you,” he said when Hon. Milupi and his delegation paid a courtesy call on him yesterday.