CHITOTELA ADMITS TO OWING CONTRACTOR OF HIS MANSION

By Darius Choonya

Former Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has admitted to owing Azadi Investment Limited Company six point five million kwacha for the construction of his State Lodge properties.

In his defense before the Lusaka High Court, Mr. Chitotela says on August 6, 2018, he entered into a construction agreement with Azadi for the construction of the said house at a total contract sum of nine point six million kwacha.

However despite the said agreement the latter has only paid three point one million kwacha.

Recently, Azadi Investment Limited Company sued Mr. Chitotela for a settlement on the outstanding balance.