So the $10, 000 was for expenses incurred and not the looted money and boom one is given immunity??
CHITOTELA AGREEMENT WITH ACC STINKS CORRUPTION
LUSAKA-23/05/2022
IT’S a no-brainer that RKC personalises Ronald Kaoma Chitotela in RKC Travel and Guide Limited.
Straight to the point, where did the money Ronald Kaoma Chitotela withdrew from RKC Travel and Guide Limited Account 62489001398, come from?
According to the AGREEMENT dated 24 June 2019, entered between the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Mr Chitotela, he made the following withdrawals from RKC Travel and Guide Limited Account 62489001398.
1. Count 2 – 08/11/2017 withdrew K250,000
2. Count 3 – 14/11/2017 withdrew K100,000
3. Count 4 – 14/11/2017 withdrew K25,000
4. Count 5 – 14/11/2017 withdrew K50,000
5. Count 6 – 28/11/2017 withdrew K25,000
6. Count 7 – 30/11/2017 withdrew K10,000
7. Count 8 – 01/12/2017 withdrew K20,000
8. Count 9 – 05/12/2017 withdrew K20,000
9. Total K500,000.
The world over, financial transactions have paper trail, so, who deposited K500,000 in Account number 62489001398 belonging to RKC Travel and Guide Limited?
And in what capacity was Mr Chitotela making the above withdrawals?
Evidently, the entire agreement stinks corruption.
What a cheap way to lauder a criminal partner.
And zambia had a president with full knowledge of this against the people.
From there, katotela even stood next to the president as his chief supporter, and the president as katotela’s chief protector.
They even wanted him to continue in cabinet after elections. They made him win a seat in parliament. What a shame. Parliament must be cleaned. There must be a way to get rid of such self confessed thieves out of that house even when fraudulently elected by illiterate and gullible villagers. We can’t continue harbouring such people in the house. What integrity has the man left to continue presiding over the law making process as representative of the people that he stole from?
Firing squad law is the only answer to such people otherwise, zambia will continue being reaped by those in powerful offices.
Katotela, what christianity about you is there that you continue to flour? It’s now clear that you confessed to stealing but you had the blessings of the powers.
These are the leaders from of and luapula who want to come back in 2026
And the SDA church, what are you saying about this church elder, confessed thief. ? Is he supposed to continue as business as usual?
Mrs katotela and family, the chiefs who were defending their rich subject, now you know what he did. What are you going to do.
Zambians, katotela is still on your payroll, getting your money after stealing and concealing all. Now you know. It is there clearly in his own writing. Are you going to continue paying him some more. How honourable is he still?