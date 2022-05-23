So the $10, 000 was for expenses incurred and not the looted money and boom one is given immunity??

CHITOTELA AGREEMENT WITH ACC STINKS CORRUPTION

IT’S a no-brainer that RKC personalises Ronald Kaoma Chitotela in RKC Travel and Guide Limited.

Straight to the point, where did the money Ronald Kaoma Chitotela withdrew from RKC Travel and Guide Limited Account 62489001398, come from?

According to the AGREEMENT dated 24 June 2019, entered between the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Mr Chitotela, he made the following withdrawals from RKC Travel and Guide Limited Account 62489001398.

1. Count 2 – 08/11/2017 withdrew K250,000

2. Count 3 – 14/11/2017 withdrew K100,000

3. Count 4 – 14/11/2017 withdrew K25,000

4. Count 5 – 14/11/2017 withdrew K50,000

5. Count 6 – 28/11/2017 withdrew K25,000

6. Count 7 – 30/11/2017 withdrew K10,000

7. Count 8 – 01/12/2017 withdrew K20,000

8. Count 9 – 05/12/2017 withdrew K20,000

9. Total K500,000.

The world over, financial transactions have paper trail, so, who deposited K500,000 in Account number 62489001398 belonging to RKC Travel and Guide Limited?

And in what capacity was Mr Chitotela making the above withdrawals?

Evidently, the entire agreement stinks corruption.

