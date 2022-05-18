CHITOTELA CAN’T BE TRIED TWICE!, COURT RULES
…..Says Zambian laws frown upon the “EVILS” of double jeopardy
LUSAKA—-Wednesday, May 18th , 2022
SMART EAGLES
The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has discharged Former minister of tourism Ronald Chitotela in the matter where he was charged with two counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Principle Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya ruled that proceeding with the matter while Chitotela’s settlement with ACC remained in force would be subjecting him to “double jeopardy.”
Double jeopardy is a procedural defence that prevents an accused person from being tried again on the same charges following an acquittal .
“I therefore agree and find that proceeding with the matter while the said settlement undertaking remained in force would be subjecting the accused to the evils of some form of double jeopardy which the laws of Zambia frown upon. ” She said .
“I therefore order that Ronald Kaoma Chitotela be and hereby discharged with the charges herein and forthwith .”She added.
Meanwhile Chitotela has described the matter as mare persecution adding that investigative wings should learn to fight the LAW and not INDIVIDUALS.
“They have been fighting me for a long time and I want to appeal to them to fight the law and not Chitotela.” He said .
And his lawyers said that he has been vindicated because the case was unfounded.
Consequences should follow this. Recent decisions that have been made by the ACC deserve a probe. I don’t fault the court, I don’t fault Chitotela’s lawyers. The fault lies with the ACC. What were decision makers in the ACC up to when they were entering into these agreements with Chitotela’s lawyers? It seems the ACC has been questioned why they made these decisions and they clearly cannot justify them. It’s time to bring some people at the ACC to book.
Where are you UPND praise-singers and Bally worshippers who have called former PF leaders thieves before the courts have pronounced them so? Naivety can make you look foolish. Courts are not political play grounds, baice.