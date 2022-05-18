CHITOTELA CAN’T BE TRIED TWICE!, COURT RULES

…..Says Zambian laws frown upon the “EVILS” of double jeopardy

LUSAKA—-Wednesday, May 18th , 2022

SMART EAGLES

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has discharged Former minister of tourism Ronald Chitotela in the matter where he was charged with two counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Principle Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya ruled that proceeding with the matter while Chitotela’s settlement with ACC remained in force would be subjecting him to “double jeopardy.”

Double jeopardy is a procedural defence that prevents an accused person from being tried again on the same charges following an acquittal .

“I therefore agree and find that proceeding with the matter while the said settlement undertaking remained in force would be subjecting the accused to the evils of some form of double jeopardy which the laws of Zambia frown upon. ” She said .

“I therefore order that Ronald Kaoma Chitotela be and hereby discharged with the charges herein and forthwith .”She added.

Meanwhile Chitotela has described the matter as mare persecution adding that investigative wings should learn to fight the LAW and not INDIVIDUALS.

“They have been fighting me for a long time and I want to appeal to them to fight the law and not Chitotela.” He said .

And his lawyers said that he has been vindicated because the case was unfounded.