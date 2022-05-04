CHITOTELA CHALLENGES SEIZURE OF HIS PROPERTY IN COURT

By Diamond Media Staff

Former Housing and Infrastructure Minister, Ronald Chitotela, has filed a petition before the Lusaka High Court challenging the decision of the Anti-Corruption Commission to seize his State Lodge property.

In his petition Mr. Chitotela argues that his property is not tainted in crime.

He says he entered into a contract to purchase the said property as bare land in 2017 with businesses man, Liu Runmin, at the purchase price of one million kwacha of which payment was made in five installments.

Arising from that, Mr. Chitotela wants the court to declare the seizure notice of April 27, 2022 as illegal, void because it contravenes Article 17 and 18 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the former Tourism and Arts Minister was apprehended by the ACC in connection with investigations on possession of alleged nine properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In this matter, Mr. Chitotela had entered into an agreement with the commission to drop his charges and paid a sum of hundred thousand kwacha after which he also surrendered a house in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill. S