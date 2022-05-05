By Memory Nyambe

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has granted former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo twenty thousand kwacha bail with two working surities of twenty thousand kwacha each.

This is in a matter Mr. Lusambo aged 45 of Chamba Valley is charged with three counts of attempting to interfere with witnesses in an ongoing case with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The latter who was flanked by his legal team and family members pleaded not guilty to the alleged offenses.

The matter has therefore been adjourned to June 27 and 28, 2022 for commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, former Tourism Minister Ronald Chitotela has equally been granted twenty thousand kwacha cash bail in his own recognizance with two working surities in the sum of two hundred thousand kwacha each.

This is after the Pambashe Member of Parliament was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in connection with alleged nine properties which the investigative wing suspects to be proceeds of crime.

By broadcast time only Mr. Chitotela had met bail conditions while Mr. Lusambo will spend a third night in custody because his surities had not been verified by the Anti-Corruption Commission by close of business.

The Kabushi Lawmaker’s lawyer Makebi Zulu has described the situation as unfair on his client.- Diamond TV