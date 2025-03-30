Chitotela, Kaizer and others used to bulldoze Lungu into making wrong decisions – Amos Chanda





Chitotela, Kaizer and others used to bulldoze Lungu into making wrong decisions – Amos



By Peggy Mwansakilwa

Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says Edgar Lungu often made decisions not based on merit, but on the influence of those whom he listened to the most. He recounts moments where Lungu was “bulldozed” into making wrong decisions, including the controversial liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).





Chanda also explains why he resigned in 2019, saying he realised that Lungu had been “hijacked” by certain individuals who were isolating him from diverse views and impairing his judgement.





He also says while a lot of people assume Valden Findley used to take advantage of state resources when Lungu was in office, he would in fact donate his own plane for use in “secret missions”.





In a candid conversation with Diggers Life, Chanda also argues that public officials must seek out therapy because certain things they go through tends to mess up their mental health…





